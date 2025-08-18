Palm Springs Public Library discusses process of moving to temporary location 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Public library has over 100,000 books, movies, CDs and more. The main public library building is now undergoing a long-awaited redevelopment project, which is moving the library and staff into a smaller space in Rimrock Plaza.

Because of the move, the library has to condense its collection and put a number of items in storage. While workers say they will be putting together their best collection for visiting locals, they have a quick turn around to build a library within Rimrock Plaza before the library opens August 25.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials about the process of organizing and setting up the temporary library.