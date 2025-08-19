Friends of the Desert Mountains begin Rosa Fire recovery

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Friends of the Desert Mountains (Friends) said recovery will take time after the Rosa Fire burned 422 acres of conserved land in upper Palm Canyon earlier this month.

"We have multiple acres of land up in the Pinyon area," Friends’ Executive Director Tammy Martin said. "The key area that really affected us was the trail. The first part of the Palm Canyon trail up there."

Now, she said the non-profit organization is beginning recovery efforts.

"We are going to see about doing a restoration plan up there with many of our partners here in the Coachella Valley," Martin said.

