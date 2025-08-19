Skip to Content
Nickerson-Rossi Dance awards 88 scholarships to PSUSD students

KESQ
Published 10:13 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Eighty eight students are getting a new opportunity to dance in the Valley as Nickerson-Rossi Dance awards PSUSD students with scholarships. 

Nickerson-Rossi Dance is a professional contemporary and modern touring dance company. The company presents the Palm Springs International Dance Festival. 

Now dancers in the Coachella Valley youth have new opportunities to be a part of the dance company with 60 scholarships covering 50% of tuition for PSUSD students, 20 scholarships providing full tuition for boys dance and 8 scholarships supporting pre-professional students with 25-50% tuition coverage.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from PSUSD's director with the artistic program and a student scholarship recipient.

