Riverside County Animal Shelters seeing some relief through Adopt a Hero campaign

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Riverside County animal shelters were operating at 240% capacity in July. Through waived adoption fees and campaigns, the shelters are now at 180% capacity, with 177 dogs in 81 kennels. These shelters are still overcrowded, but conditions are improving.

During the entire month of August, the county launched their “Adopt a Hero” promotion, offering free adoptions that include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and ID tags.

Despite progress, shelters still need help. Residents are encouraged to foster pets, even temporarily, and to volunteer for tasks like walking dogs, socializing cats, and cleaning kennels.

Community support remains critical as shelters work toward sustainable solutions.