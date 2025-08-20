Cathedral City set to repair mile-long stretch along Date Palm Drive from 2023 Hilary storm damage

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Cathedral City City Council has approved Date Palm Drive for $380,000 in repairs for a mile-long stretch. The roadway was damaged during the major storm Hilary in 2023, and a pavement condition index survey found the thoroughfare to be in critical condition.

A city staff report also said the major roadways pavement has significantly deteriorated from both sediment accumulation and the use of heavy equipment during the Hilary storm clean up.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from City officials and residents about the project and its importance.