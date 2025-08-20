Skip to Content
News

CVUSD is back to school, opening North Shore Elementary for 2025-20026 school year

By
Updated
today at 5:45 AM
Published 5:43 AM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley Unified School District is officially back in session today, welcoming nearly 16,000 students across the East Valley.

Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza encourages all students to arrive prepared, in uniform, and ready to learn as the new academic year begins.

This year, a brand new school is opening.  North Shore Elementary, located in North Shore, is designed to accommodate up to 500 students. The new campus will help ease overcrowding at nearby elementary schools that have faced capacity challenges for years.

Superintendent Esparza is looking forward to welcoming back students across all CVUSD campuses.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content