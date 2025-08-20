CVUSD is back to school, opening North Shore Elementary for 2025-20026 school year

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley Unified School District is officially back in session today, welcoming nearly 16,000 students across the East Valley.

Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza encourages all students to arrive prepared, in uniform, and ready to learn as the new academic year begins.

This year, a brand new school is opening. North Shore Elementary, located in North Shore, is designed to accommodate up to 500 students. The new campus will help ease overcrowding at nearby elementary schools that have faced capacity challenges for years.

Superintendent Esparza is looking forward to welcoming back students across all CVUSD campuses.