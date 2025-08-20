Skip to Content
How to protect your car from extreme heat damage this summer

today at 10:28 AM
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The desert's heat is impacting more than just locals' wellbeing, it could also be taking a toll on your car. That's according to AAA, who say high temperatures can increase wear on a vehicle's battery, tires, engine and fluids.

Noticed your gas burning quicker this summer? Officials say that's linked to the heat, and it's affects could be even worse on electric vehicles.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is speaking with a local auto shop on the increase of cars seeking service and how local drivers can protect themselves. 

 

Athena Jreij

