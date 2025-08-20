Mother and Good Samaritans rescue toddler after car plunges into water

By Tyler Job

MENASHA, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A mother and several Good Samaritans jumped into action and saved a toddler from a sinking car after the vehicle accidentally drove into the Menasha Marina.

Now police are calling their actions heroic.

Officers say it happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when the driver lost control and went into the water.

Menasha Police released surveillance video of the water rescue, which you can watch below.

“The courage shown by this mother and the community members who rushed to her side prevented a tragedy,” Menasha Chief of Police Nick Thorn said. “Their actions reflect the very best of our community and remind us how powerful it is when people step forward in moments of need.”

Police say after the vehicle went in the water, the mother freed her child and brought them to safety. Three community members then rushed in to make sure the mother and child were OK. Everyone was accounted for.

Police say their initial investigation indicates confusion controlling the vehicle appears to be the cause of the accident.

Police are also thanking the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department for their assistance.

