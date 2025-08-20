Palm Springs Aerial Tramway extends ‘First Responders Days’ until early September

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which was closed for a week due to a mechanical issue that has since been resolved, will extend for another week a promotion offering free rides to first responders, it was announced today.

A problem with a motor contactor that supplies power from the tram drive to the tram motor was first reported Aug. 8, knocking the tram out of service until Saturday when the part was replaced, officials said.

As a result of the closure, the Tramway's "First Responders Days" program that was set to expire on Aug. 31 has been extended to Sept. 7. The program is available to active members of first response agencies such as police and fire departments, federal agencies and others.

A valid photo ID must be presented in person to receive complimentary admission. Eligible personnel can also bring up to four guests, who will each receive 25% off regular admission prices.

"First responders are the cornerstone of every community. We greatly appreciate the dedication of al first responders and the work they put in every day to keep our communities safe,'' Tramway manager Nancy Nicholas said in a statement.

For more information on the program, call 888-515-8726.