Social media investigators keep spotlight on missing baby Emmanuel Haro

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - The search for 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro has taken over social media.

Online investigators like Noe Ariza and Jimmy Williams are sifting through online posts, comments and even live streaming outside the Haro home.

"I do a true crime channel on YouTube called Dolly Vision. We got about 75,000 subscribers," Williams said.

He said with the help of his followers, he flew out from the East Coast to cover the case.

"They donate to the channel," Williams said. "They flew me out here so I could be here. Boots on the ground."

Ariza was also outside the Haro home on Wednesday reporting from his channel called BYM News.

"This is my second day here," Ariza said. "I actually was able to get him [Jake Haro] to come out. I was requesting an interview. He wouldn't give me the interview."

Investigators are in charge of the case, but these digital watchdogs are making sure Emmanuel's story doesn't fade.

