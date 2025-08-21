Coachella Prospera continues projects by providing area residents with free solar

COACHELLA, Calif (KESQ) – Coachella Prospera is a city project aiming to create a "resilient and equitable community." The project works on neighborhood planning, healthy child development and aiding the senior community. Part of this includes providing resources for housing and community programs like solar.

Through a partnership with GRID Alternatives, Coachella Prospera is able to provide residents in the prospera area with no-cost, grant-funded solar. The resource also includes any required roof repairs and electrical upgrades.

