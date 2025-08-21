Court Docs: Restraining order filed against father of missing Cabazon baby

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) Court documents reviewed by News Channel 3 show that Isabel Gonzalez has filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-husband, Jake Mitchell Haro. The request, filed Aug. 19 in Riverside family court, also seeks protection for the couple’s son. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 9.

According to court filings, Haro and Gonzalez married in 2016 before divorcing later that year. From 2016 through 2019, the two were involved in ongoing custody disputes.

Court records also obtained by News Channel 3 show Haro was convicted in 2023 of felony child cruelty stemming from a 2018 case. He was sentenced to probation, jail

time through a work-release program, and ordered to complete a child batterer treatment program.

In 2024, while still on probation, Haro was arrested in Banning and charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. That case remains active in Riverside County Superior Court.

The restraining order filing adds another layer to Haro’s ongoing legal challenges, which now span family and criminal courts.

Jake Haro & Isabel Gonzales

May 2016 – Files for divorce from Isabel Gonzalez in Riverside County. One child, Eli, named in case.

July 2016 – Divorce finalized. Custody and support disputes continue through 2019.

Aug. 19, 2025 – Isabel files domestic violence restraining order against Haro, naming herself and Eli.

Sept. 9, 2025 – Hearing set in Riverside Family Court