Fight over desert future: New lawsuit targets 100-Cabin resort near Joshua Tree National Park

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — A new lawsuit has been filed against the City of Twentynine Palms over its approval of the controversial Ofland Hotel, a 100-unit luxury resort planned less than a mile from Joshua Tree National Park.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Indian Cove Neighbors filed suit Wednesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, alleging the city violated the California Environmental Quality Act by approving the resort without a full environmental review.

The proposed 152-acre project includes cabins, pools, a restaurant, spa, outdoor theater and other amenities. Opponents argue it threatens sensitive desert wildlife and a critical corridor connecting the national park to undeveloped land.

News Channel Three will have more details on this story coming up in our 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm broadcast and be updated with additional information.