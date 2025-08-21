Skip to Content
Indio to commemorate 9-11 with ceremony, artifact from World Trade Center tragedy

City of Indio
today at 10:42 AM
Published 12:53 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indio invites the community to join in a ceremony of remembrance on Thursday, September 11, at 9 a.m., at Miles Avenue Park in Indio.

The gathering will honor first responders and military personnel as well as the lives lost in the tragic events on September 11, 2001.

The city will unveil a 12-foot steel artifact from the site of the former World Trade Center. The public will be able to touch the artifact and watch as the city breaks ground for a proposed Indio 9/11 Memorial Project, where the sculptural artifact will be permanently installed.

Mayor Glenn Miller said, "On September 11, we pause to remember those we lost, honor the bravery of our first responders, and reflect on the resilience of our nation.”

Haleemon Anderson

