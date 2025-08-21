Kirsten Dunst says we’ve been saying her name wrong

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Bring It On” because another star has shared that we aren’t saying her name correctly.

Kirsten Dunst broke it down for us in a recent TikTok, shared by Town & Country.

“I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up,” she said. “I don’t care.”

The actress said she answers to all versions of her name, though “Keer-sten” is the proper pronunciation.

“I don’t blame people,” Dunst said. “Like in England, they don’t really say my name right.”

Even coworkers have gotten it wrong.

“The last set, everyone was saying my name wrong,” she said. “There was like Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up.”

Two people who don’t have to worry about it are her sons with fellow actor Jesse Plemons, Ennis, 7, and James, 4.

Dunst shared that they had a scare when James got sick in Budapest earlier this year, while the family was with her while she filming “The Entertainment System Is Down” and Plemons had to return to Los Angeles with the boys.

She didn’t share what her son was ill with, but said “everyone is fine now.”

Dunst will next be seen in “Roofman” which stars Channing Tatum as “a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman.”

The film is in theaters on October 10.

