Local CA assemblymembers speak out against California redistricting after passage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The California State Assembly and Senate have greenlit Governor Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan.

On Thursday, the Democratic-majority Assembly approved the plan 57-20, sending it to the Senate where it then passed 30-8.

Among the no votes were District 36 Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, District 47 Assemblyman Greg Wallis and District 19 Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh.

In a statement, Assemblyman Gonzalez wrote:

“Today’s vote on the Assembly floor is nothing short of a disgrace. Instead of tackling affordability, homelessness, healthcare, or the housing crisis, Sacramento is going to waste over $200 million to undo what Californians already decided: that politicians should not be allowed to draw their own district lines.

Meanwhile, my constituents in Imperial, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are struggling. And yet, this body is more interested in gerrymandering than solving real problems."

Gov. Newsom proposed the move after the Texas House announced plans to redraw their maps. Opponents say the move by Texas was politically motivated, and could cost House Democrats five seats.

Assemblyman Wallis also took the legislature floor prior to the vote expressing his opposition.

"It’s a reactive move that ruins our credibility. Not just here at home, but on the national and international stage. If we abandon the independent registering process that California is created, we don’t just lose a tool. We lose trust. Our citizens redistricting commission was born from voter demand, fairness, and transparency."

The plan will now go to the Governor's desk, where he's expected to sign it before the end of the day. It will then head to a special election ballot measure this fall, where voters can approve or reject the redrawing.

Tonight at 10 and 11 p.m., News Channel 3 speaks with Assm. Gonzalez on why he voted no and what he hopes voters hear before heading to the polls this fall.