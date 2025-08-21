MSP helicopter helps in rescue of dementia patient

By Zac Harmon

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — Michigan State Police say a missing 80-year-old man is safe after going missing in a wooded area in Ionia County. Troopers were dispatched from the MSP Lakeview Post around 7:00 P.M. Wednesday night to a home near West Long Lake Road and Decker Road in Orleans.

Officials say the man was missing for two hours prior to when Troopers arrived to the scene, and he did not receive his required medications. The Troopers and the man’s family searched for him, but needed some more help locating him.

MSP aviation’s “Trooper 2” Helicopter was requested to assist in the search, equipped with thermal camera technology. Trooper 2 was eventually able to find the man lying in a wooded area, and Troopers on the ground were directed to his location for the rescue. The man was given necessary medical care after he was found.

