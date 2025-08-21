Palm Springs airport set to hire 200 workers at job fair as fall travel season looms

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Employers are looking to fill more than 200 open positions at the 5th Annual PSP Job Fair on August 26 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Palm Springs International Airport will partner with employers to hire multiple vacant positions ahead of the busy fall travel season.

"Several employers are ready to interview and hire on the spot, making this one of the fastest ways to launch or advance a career in the Coachella Valley,'' officials said.

Interested job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, dress in professional attire and bring several copies of their resume.

Employers scheduled to be on site include Southwest Airlines, TSA, United Ground Express, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise, Hertz and Atlantic Aviation. Available jobs include customer service representative, transportation security officer, ramp agent, bartender, taxi driver, ambassador and retail and sales associate.

"PSP is buzzing with opportunities, and we're eager to fill many open positions this season,'' Assistant Airport Director at PSP Victoria Carpenter said in a statement. "The airport is a unique and exciting place to work -- we invite job seekers to learn more about how they can be part of the action."

The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Convention Center on 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.