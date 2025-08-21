Palm Springs International Airport Secures $21.6 Million Grant

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A $21.6 million federal grant was secured by Palm Springs International Airport to expand and upgrade its checked baggage handling system, it was announced today.

"This is a major step forward in modernizing PSP for the future,'' said Executive Director of Aviation at PSP Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. "We're seeing unprecedented passenger growth, and this funding allows us to invest in critical infrastructure to meet that demand while improving the travel experience for our passenger and partners."

PSP received the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant program, which provides funds to U.S. airports for infrastructure needs.

The $158.4 million grant program awarded 72 California airports, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff announced Thursday.

In addition to the secured grant, PSP will compete for more funding as airport officials attribute to high demand in travelers this year.

A new, modernized baggage system with "next-generation efficiency, speed and capacity" will be one of numerous improvement projects to support airport growth, officials said.

The next step for PSP will include site enabling work and new electrical systems to upgrade a facility with a completed construction date set for 2028.

More information can be found at flypsp.com/progress/.