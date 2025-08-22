Palm Springs Library Foundation to host annual pride book festival in November

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host its fourth annual Pride on the Page book festival later this year at the Cultural Center, with a fundraiser following the festival.

"Each year, this festival grows in popularity,'' Corey Roskin, library foundation board member, said in a statement. "Our community appreciates events like this, showcasing a wide variety of literary viewpoints, it's part of what makes Palm Springs special."

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov.1 at 2300 E. Baristo Road.

It will feature six panel discussions from LGBTQ+ authors and allies about their books and different topics.

Participating authors and moderators will include Tara Madison Avery, publisher at Stacked Deck Press; Journalist Will Dean; Melissa Febos, author of "Girlhood"; and poet Steven Reigns.

The festival aims to provide "enriching topics that communicates different viewpoints and represents various genres, attracting readers or people who may not have never experienced queer culture and others who have made it the focus of their lives,'' organizers said.

A fundraiser will commence from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. the same day featuring a conversation between moderator Meredith Fine and author Chris Colfer about his new book, "Roswell Johnson Saves the Galaxy.''

Colfer is a screenwriter, producer, author and acted in the television show "Glee,'' officials said.

All proceeds will benefit the foundation.

More information can be found at prideonthepage.org.