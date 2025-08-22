Palm Springs seeks residents help in design of new playground

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials will host a public meeting next week to discuss a playground project at Desert Highland Park.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to provide input on the design and features of the proposed playground.

"Community feedback is vital to ensuring that this playground reflects the needs and values of those who use it most,'' Parks and Recreation director Nicholas Gonzalez said in a statement. "We hope to see parents, kids and community advocated join us in shaping this important neighborhood space."

More information is available from the department at recreation@palmspringsca.gov, or at 760-323-8272.