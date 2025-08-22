Person hospitalized after crashing vehicle into building in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A driver was hospitalized after crashing a vehicle into a building in Indio today.

The collision was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Friday at Jefferson Street and Avenue 42, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was unclear what type of building was struck.

The agency stated that the individual was transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. A description of the motorist was not disclosed.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.