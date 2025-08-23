Coachella Valley artists display work at Cathedral City art exhibit

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Public Arts Commission (CCPAC) third Quarterly Art Exhibit is back Saturday and Sunday.

The event runs through 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cathedral City Library.

Organizers said attendees can explore artists from across the Coachella Valley pieces.

All pieces will be up for sale directly from the local creators.

For those who can't attend this weekend, the city's final art exhibit of the year is scheduled in November.

