Authorities searching for body of missing 7-month-old in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The search for missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro resumed Sunday afternoon in Moreno Valley near State Route 60.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's, the search unfolded near the westbound shoulder of the 60 freeway near Gilman Springs Road. Jake Haro, Emmanuel's father who was booked on murder charges Friday, was also at the search assisting detectives.

Cadaver dogs were on scene to assist investigators. However, officials tell News Channel 3 the missing baby was not located during the search.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested Friday on suspicion of murder of their 7-month-old baby. News Channel 3 has gained access to their booking photos from San Bernardino County Sheriff's.