City of Palm Springs’ road project to prompt street closures

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A road project in Palm Springs that began today will prompt street closures until next month.

Construction work hours will be daily from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., through Sept. 5.

The Pavement Rehabilitation project involves removing existing asphaltic concrete, placing new concrete, adjusting existing utilities and installing new striping and markings for roadway improvements, according to the city.

The work will take place on Ramon Road between South Belardo Road and South Calle Encilia.

According to city officials, commuters can expect the following traffic changes:

-- single-lane closures will take place Monday "for the lowering of utilities," officials said;

-- on Tuesday, motorist can expect a full closure on Ramon Road from the west side of Belardo Road and west of Palm Canyon Drive to remove and replace asphalt concrete;

-- on Wednesday, a full closure on Ramon Road from the east side of Palm Canyon Drive and west of Indian Canyon Drive;

-- single-lane closures will take place Thursday for "raising of utilities";

-- intermittent lane closures will be held Friday until Sept. 5 for roadway striping and marking operations.

For more information, contact the city's project hotline at 760-846-5477.