Coachella Valley Unified School District to get fiscal analysis and management assistance from the state

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Just months after sweeping layoffs aimed at fixing a multi-million dollar budget shortfall, the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) announced on Monday that it has entered into a contract with the state's Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT).

FCMAT acts as California's independent analyst focusing on helping schools and districts across the state identify and fix budget and operational management challenges.

In a statement, district officials say the analysis through FCMAT has been made available to the district for free due to the advocacy and support of Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego).

Officials add, "This support enables CVUSD to focus resources on student learning while also ensuring access to the tools necessary to preserve fiscal health. CVUSD anticipates sharing an update on financial improvements in mid to late October and remains committed to responsible stewardship of public funds, transparency in decision-making, and the success of every student it serves."

The move allows the district to avoid spending more money on consultants as it works to get its financial picture in order.