DHS PD arrest motorist for alleged DUI, cite four during DUI sweep

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, while four vehicles were towed and four citations were issued during a DUI checkpoint over the weekend in Desert Hot Springs, police said today.

The crackdown occurred from 7 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday on North Indian Canyon Drive at the intersection of 19th Avenue, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license, police said.   

Funding for the DUI enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

