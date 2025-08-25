Palm Springs International Airport hosting 5th Annual Job Fair

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) and its partners are getting ready for the Coachella Valley's busy season.

PSP is hosting its 5th Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, August 26th, reviewing resumes and offering interviews and immediate hires for more than 200 positions in airline, concessions, security, parking, and more.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros in Palm Springs.

More than a dozen airport employers will be there looking to fill jobs that include:

Transportation Security Officers

Ramp Agents

Customer Service Representatives

Retail and Sales Associates

Bartenders, Servers, and Hosts

Utility Workers

Taxi Drivers

and many other jobs



Employers looking for candidates suggest those seeking a position at PSP dress professionally, bring plenty of copies of resumes, and be ready to interview.

PSP Assistant Airport Director Victoria Carpenter says, “PSP is buzzing with opportunities, and we're eager to fill many open positions this season. The airport is a unique and exciting place to work - we invite job seekers to learn more about how they can be part of the action.”

To learn more, visit flypsp.com/business/careers.