Plea reached in murder case where mountain lions partially ate remains

By JJ McKinney

Arizona (KGUN) — The 24-year-old man who was charged with first-degree murder after his traveling partner’s remains were found along the Pima Canyon Trail, partially eaten by mountain lions, has taken a plea.

Daylan Thornton has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and concealing a dead body.

The Pima County Sheriff’s investigators’ report said Thornton traveled to Tucson from Oklahoma with 66-year-old Steven Mark Brashear in December of 2019.

Thornton admitted he left Brashear injured to die along the Pima Canyon Trail, and he gave a reason.

He said Brashear was busy on the app Grindr, a gay dating app, and did not pay attention to him on the road trip.

Brashear was reported missing.

Thornton was captured in Brashear’s vehicle.

