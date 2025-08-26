City of La Quinta to honor Cpl. Lopez, victims of Kabul airport attack

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of La Quinta will host a vigil tonight in honor of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez and the other service members killed in the Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan four years ago.

The remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. at Civic Center Campus, at 78495 Calle Tampico.

Lopez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, explosion at Kabul International Airport.

Born in Palm Springs and raised in Indio, Lopez served as a sheriff's explorer scout at the Palm Desert station from 2014 to 2017 before enlisting. He had planned to join the Riverside County Sheriff's Department after his deployment.

City officials encourage attendees to bring a light saber as a tribute for Lopez's love for "Star Wars."