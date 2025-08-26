Community honoring victims of Kabul Airport attack at ‘CPL Hunter Lopez Lightsaber Vigil’

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of La Quinta honored Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez on Tuesday on the anniversary of his death.

Lopez was one of the 13 U.S. Service members killed in the 2021 Kabul Airport attack in Afghanistan.

The tribute is being held at the Civic Center Campus indoors in the multipurpose room.

Dozens of community members remembered Lopez's sacrifice and the lives lost that day.

The remembrance began at 7.

Guests held up light sabers — a nod to Lopez's love for Star Wars and his legacy.

