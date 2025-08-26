PSPD reminds travelers about firearms at Palm Springs International Airport

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department said it finds travelers with firearms more often than you think. While there are cases where you can bring a firearm on a plane, it is not permitted in carry-on luggage.

PSPD said previously, any traveler found with a firearm through the Palm Springs International Airport security would receive an administrative fine from the Transportation Security Administration. PSPD has been directed to arrest the passenger as well.

Even if the firearm is brought in accidentally, the department said it will result in an arrest.

The only way passengers can bring a firearm to PSP is if it is in a checked bag and declared to the airline beforehand. If in a checked bag, the firearm must be in a locked and hard-sided case.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from PSPD on how often this occurs at PSP and what travelers need to know.