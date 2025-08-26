Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged

By Alli Rosenbloom, Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is going from “so high school” to officially getting married.

The couple announced Tuesday that they are engaged via concurrent posts on Instagram, with a caption reading, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post included five images showing the couple embracing in a floral setting, with a closeup shot of Swift’s ring – a dazzling cushion cut diamond with a gold band – and another showing Kelce bent on one knee.

The news follows Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast earlier this month, where the affection between the two stars was obvious.

A ‘metal’ first move

Their nearly two-year relationship kicked off in September 2023, when Swift showed up to her first of many Kansas City Chiefs games, the NFL team on which Kelce plays, to support him.

So it goes… it all started with a friendship bracelet with Kelce’s phone number on it.

During a 2023 episode of his podcast “New Heights,” Kelce admitted he attempted to give the bracelet to Swift at one of her “Eras Tour” concerts. The move, according to Swift, was something she said in a 2023 Time magazine interview was “metal as hell.”

They began to secretly hang out shortly after that for “a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added.

“By the time I went to that first game,” she said, “we were a couple.”

It has since become the stuff of a rom-com, with real-life scenes of the couple sharing a kiss on the field after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl and Kelce making a surprise appearance on stage during Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.

Super Bowls and a ‘green flag’

The couple have, for the most part, kept each other off of their individual social media pages, with the exception of a few viral posts that gave their followers a glimpse into their relationship.

Swift posted a photo in 2024 with Kelce when the couple met Prince William and his three children, who attended her concert in London, and in July, Kelce shared a carousel of photos of the couple showcasing how they spent their summer together during his off season.

Both posts, respectively, marked the first time that Swift and Kelce posted photos of each other on their Instagram pages.

The fervor surrounding the coupling of Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champ has captivated audiences ever since it began, something that both Swift and Kelce have publicly acknowledged.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce previously said during an appearance on an episode of the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast in 2024 that “it can get crazy for somebody with that much attention.”

“She just keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure,” he said. “I really started to really fall for her because of how genuine she is around friends, family.”

Kelce and Swift shared new insight about their relationship in their recent “New Heights” conversation. The NFL tight end credited Swift’s Eras Tour credit for sparking their love.

“If I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butthurt I was (when he didn’t get a chance to give her a friendship bracelet he’d made for her). I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were,” he said.

Swift made an audible “aww” and added “that’s really beautiful.”

At another point in the episode, Swift revealed the “green flag” she saw early on as she got to know Kelce was his ability to maintain friendships and his “loyal” nature.

