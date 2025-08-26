Twentynine Palms man pleads not guilty to accusations of animal cruelty, resisting arrest

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - A Twentynine Palms man accused of violently attacking his grandmother's dog and resisting arrest plead not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home of 28 year old Joseph McGee on Araby Drive on August 16th following reports of violent behavior.

They say that McGee's behavior included threatening to harm his grandmother's Pomeranian, then grabbing the dog and twisting its torso in an attempt to break the dog's back. During the assault, the grandmother was able to pull the dog away from McGee.

Deputies arrived moments later and report that upon contacting McGee, he became combative and directed his aggression towards one of the deputies, leading them to use physical force to arrest him.

McGee was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on charges of Felony Animal Cruelty and Felony Resisting an Executive Officer.

After entering his not guilty plea on Tuesday, McGee is being held on $110,000 bail at the West Valley jail in Rancho Cucamonga.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin encourages anyone with information related to these cases to contact them at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.