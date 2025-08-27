Local community reacts to Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Two children are dead and 17 other people are injured, including 14 children and three adults, after a shooting at a Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Valley is home to numerous Catholic schools and churches, like the Saint Cecilia Catholic Community, who said they are praying for families at this time.

The Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooter was armed with a riles, shotgun and pistol. They approached the side of the church and shot through the windows as children sat in the pews, during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local Catholic leaders about their message to the community at this time and how they are leaning into their faith.