Sunnylands Center & Gardens’ ‘Films in the Gardens’ series to return in September

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Sunnylands Center & Gardens is set to open on September 10th, offering many events throughout its new season, including "Films in the Gardens."

The free outdoor movie series returns with a trio of films inspired from the new Sunnylands exhibition, "Curating Canopy: Trees at Sunnylands."

As the new exhibition takes a look at the variety of trees that have helped shape the Sunnylands landscape for nearly 60 years, Films in the Gardens showcases movies in which trees play a role in the story.

The films in the series - titled "Tales Beneath the Trees," are rated R or PG for their scary or supernatural themes.

The free film showings start at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m., on three Fridays in September:

September 12 – Poltergeist, Rated: PG.

September 19 – Sleepy Hollow, Rated: R.

September 26 – Pan’s Labyrinth, Rated: R.

Reservations are not required, and carpooling is strongly encouraged.

Filmgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and small picnics, as no seating or food is provided. Snacks and drinks will be available from the Sunnylands café from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Large coolers, alcohol, smoking, and pets are not allowed, and films may be canceled at any time due to weather conditions.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens, located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage, is presenting Films in the Gardens in partnership with the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

For more details on Films in the Gardens and information on other events at Sunnylands, visit sunnylands.org/events/.