Video shows Cathedral City police officer attacked with knife; suspect charged with attempted murder

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) released dramatic video showing the moment a man attacked Officer Marcus Ayala with a knife.

Nathaniel Hanley, Cathedral City Police Commander, said the incident ended with Officer Ayala gaining control of the suspect and arresting him on scene.

He said Officer Ayala is back to full duty.

"He's fully recovered and back to full duty," Hanley said. "He received a slight injury during the scuffle, but he was able to come back to duty actually the following week."

Riverside County jail records reveal the suspect, Juan Francisco Sosa Jr., 29, was charged with attempted murder and robbery.

CCPD said Officer Ayala responded to a 911 call around 3:11 p.m. on July 27 regarding a verbal disturbance between family members.

"The attack happened right as he got to the front door," Hanley said.

The video captures the struggle and the moment additional officers arrived on scene.

Sosa pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled back to court on September 3.

