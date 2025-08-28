Local organizations supporting active duty members during Labor Day Weekend travels

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – As Labor Day weekend approaches, many service members stationed at Twentynine Palms are making travel plans to head home. With early morning flights out of Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), some are in need of a place to rest and recharge before departure.

To meet this need, the USO at the Palm Springs International Airport will remain open 24 hours Thursday night, offering military personnel a welcoming space to eat, relax, and even stay overnight.

The volunteer-based organization 29-PSP is stepping up to support the troops by offering free rides to and from the airport. They will provide rides on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.