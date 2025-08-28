Most livable small cities in the US
melissamn // Shutterstock
Most livable small cities in the US
The density, noise, and expense of large cities may not always be optimal for each American household. Still, trading in the convenience of a large city often means a multi-person household may be split on what factors go into making a location a best-fit. In some cases, but not others, families may be willing to make cost tradeoffs for the sake of convenience. For instance, shorter commute times to spend more time at home, or more available facilities for extracurricular activities with friends and family. Ultimately, a local economy where infrastructure, business, financial prosperity, and convenience all intersect may offer the best of all worlds for everyone in the household.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 279 cities with population sizes between 65,000 and 100,000 across seven metrics reflecting the degree to which each city has a well-rounded spread of factors making it ‘livable’ for many, including housing affordability, poverty and unemployment rates, health insurance coverage, access to healthcare and entertainment facilities, and commute times.
Key Findings
- Plymouth, MN is the most livable small city. Plymouth ranked among the top 10% of cities for multiple factors. With 98.7% of the population covered by health insurance, the wider community has the most peace of mind for medical care. The housing market is relatively affordable, with just 17.5% of the median $130,793 household income going to monthly payments. Poverty and unemployment were also among the lowest studywide, at 5.1% and 2.1%, respectively.
- Housing costs make up just 16% of the annual income in these small cities. Ranking as the 23rd most livable small city overall, Bismarck, ND has the most affordable housing relative to incomes, with the monthly average housing cost of $1,012 accounting for just 16.0% of the annual household income of $75,856. Closely following are Lakeville, MN (16.1%); Apex, NC (16.4%); Livonia, MI (16.4%); and Redmond, WA (16.8%).
- Poverty is lowest in Eastvale, CA. As a whole, the residents tend to have a base level of financial security, with just 1.9% below the poverty line. This is despite a relatively high monthly housing cost of $2,874, and a modest 4.4% unemployment rate. Still, Eastvale ranks 102nd overall due to long commute times and a low concentration of healthcare and entertainment facilities.
- Unemployment is less than 1% in Noblesville, IN. The city has a 0.98% unemployment rate and ranks 13th most livable small city overall. Other cities with particularly low unemployment include Indio, CA (1.1%, 24th overall) and Lakeville, MN (1.2%, 6th overall).
SmartAsset
Top 20 Most Livable Small Cities
- Plymouth, Minnesota
- Population: 77,638
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.51%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,909
- Median monthly household income: $130,793
- Poverty: 5.1%
- Unemployment: 2.09%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 98.74%
- Total number of businesses: 40,486
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07503
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02050
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13705
- Average commute time (minutes): 20
- Bloomington, Illinois
- Population: 78,591
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 18.16%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,174
- Median monthly household income: $77,577
- Poverty: 8.2%
- Unemployment: 2.35%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.48%
- Total number of businesses: 3,481
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.12065
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02154
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.10542
- Average commute time (minutes): 17.3
- Livonia, Michigan
- Population: 92,184
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 16.45%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,302
- Median monthly household income: $95,003
- Poverty: 6.2%
- Unemployment: 1.62%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.44%
- Total number of businesses: 33,699
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10976
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01365
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12860
- Average commute time (minutes): 25
- O’Fallon, Missouri
- Population: 94,073
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.77%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,530
- Median monthly household income: $103,301
- Poverty: 4.0%
- Unemployment: 1.92%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.65%
- Total number of businesses: 8,946
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09825
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02079
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13424
- Average commute time (minutes): 24.8
- Ankeny, Iowa
- Population: 74,455
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.38%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,533
- Median monthly household income: $105,862
- Poverty: 3.8%
- Unemployment: 1.46%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.49%
- Total number of businesses: 13,890
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09150
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01814
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.11216
- Average commute time (minutes): 19.1
- Lakeville, Minnesota
- Population: 76,235
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 16.07%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,982
- Median monthly household income: $147,992
- Poverty: 2.2%
- Unemployment: 1.20%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.19%
- Total number of businesses: 10,964
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.06977
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01787
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12732
- Average commute time (minutes): 25
- Flower Mound, Texas
- Population: 79,292
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 19.97%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,454
- Median monthly household income: $147,490
- Poverty: 3.3%
- Unemployment: 1.95%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.88%
- Total number of businesses: 20,025
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10671
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01697
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12709
- Average commute time (minutes): 24.8
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Population: 70,469
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 18.61%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,058
- Median monthly household income: $68,221
- Poverty: 12.7%
- Unemployment: 3.87%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.53%
- Total number of businesses: 2,753
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10715
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02106
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.15292
- Average commute time (minutes): 17
- Appleton, Wisconsin
- Population: 75,861
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.20%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,053
- Median monthly household income: $73,449
- Poverty: 6.6%
- Unemployment: 2.45%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.79%
- Total number of businesses: 5,304
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09483
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01828
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.11067
- Average commute time (minutes): 18.5
- St. Charles, Missouri
- Population: 71,802
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.46%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,336
- Median monthly household income: $78,359
- Poverty: 7.6%
- Unemployment: 1.63%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 93.51%
- Total number of businesses: 8,946
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09825
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02079
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13424
- Average commute time (minutes): 20.5
11. Maple Grove, MN
- Population: 71,275
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.52%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,782
- Median monthly household income: $104,200
- Poverty: 3.8%
- Unemployment: 2.26%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 98.13%
- Total number of businesses: 40,486
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07503
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02050
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13705
- Average commute time (minutes): 23.4
- Redondo Beach, California
- Population: 67,750
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 22.06%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,936
- Median monthly household income: $159,676
- Poverty: 3.8%
- Unemployment: 4.88%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.59%
- Total number of businesses: 304,988
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.08233
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.07016
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12868
- Average commute time (minutes): 28.1
- Noblesville, Indiana
- Population: 76,124
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.13%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,530
- Median monthly household income: $107,177
- Poverty: 8.4%
- Unemployment: 0.98%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 94.19%
- Total number of businesses: 10,446
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07840
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02182
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13373
- Average commute time (minutes): 24.1
- Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Population: 66,184
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 18.73%
- Median monthly housing costs: $970
- Median monthly household income: $62,155
- Poverty: 13.7%
- Unemployment: 2.45%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 91.01%
- Total number of businesses: 3,784
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10861
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02246
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13927
- Average commute time (minutes): 17.9
- Cheektowaga, New York
- Population: 75,443
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.59%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,051
- Median monthly household income: $61,246
- Poverty: 11.3%
- Unemployment: 2.35%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.84%
- Total number of businesses: 22,497
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10396
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01929
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.11908
- Average commute time (minutes): 18.7
- Sammamish, Washington
- Population: 65,126
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.12%
- Median monthly housing costs: $3,407
- Median monthly household income: $238,750
- Poverty: 2.9%
- Unemployment: 2.87%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 98.08%
- Total number of businesses: 70,376
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.09587
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01918
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12450
- Average commute time (minutes): 30.2
- Woodbury, Minnesota
- Population: 79,530
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 19.05%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,914
- Median monthly household income: $120,588
- Poverty: 4.2%
- Unemployment: 2.59%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.15%
- Total number of businesses: 6,542
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07199
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.02430
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.13757
- Average commute time (minutes): 26.2
- Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
- Population: 95,229
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.66%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,193
- Median monthly household income: $127,357
- Poverty: 4.2%
- Unemployment: 1.29%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.08%
- Total number of businesses: 15,801
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10163
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01987
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.10208
- Average commute time (minutes): 24.5
- Troy, Michigan
- Population: 87,338
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 17.25%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,538
- Median monthly household income: $106,965
- Poverty: 3.9%
- Unemployment: 3.81%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 96.39%
- Total number of businesses: 39,792
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.07840
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01575
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.14299
- Average commute time (minutes): 24.6
- Mountain View, California
- Population: 81,790
- Housing costs as a percentage of income: 20.67%
- Median monthly housing costs: $3,130
- Median monthly household income: $181,671
- Poverty: 6.6%
- Unemployment: 3.12%
- Residents with health insurance coverage: 97.58%
- Total number of businesses: 49,154
- Concentration of food service and accommodation businesses: 0.10381
- Concentration of arts, entertainment, and recreation businesses: 0.01434
- Concentration of healthcare businesses: 0.12938
- Average commute time (minutes): 22.6
Data and Methodology
To find the most livable small cities in America, SmartAsset compared 281 cities with a population between 65,000 and 100,000 across the following metrics:
- Housing costs as a percentage of household income. This is the median housing costs divided by the median household income. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey.
- Percentage of residents below the poverty line. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey.
- Unemployment rate. County-level data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2024.
- Percentage of residents with health insurance. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey.
- Average commute time. This measures a worker’s average commute time in minutes. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 1-year American Community Survey.
Half-weighted metrics come from the Census Bureau’s 2021 County Business Patterns survey and are at the county level.
- Proportion of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 County Business Patterns Survey.
- Proportion of accommodation and food service establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 County Business Patterns Survey.
- Proportion of healthcare establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2023 County Business Patterns Survey.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.