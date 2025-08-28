Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police report that a motorcyclist died in a crash with an automobile at the intersection of Jackson Street and Avenue 41 on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area at 9:43 p.m., and upon arrival, located a 34-year-old man who was the driver of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drive of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Indio law enforcement officials say at this time, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Police say the investigation remains active, and no further details are available at this time.

During the investigation, Jackson Street is closed in the area of Shadow Hills, from Broadmoor Street to Greenbrier Drive. Avenue 41 is closed from Gore Street to Jackson Street.

