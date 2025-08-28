Newsom announces CHP teams to be deployed across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California Highway Patrol crime suppression teams will be deployed to major cities and regions across the state -- where they will work with local law enforcement agencies as part of ongoing efforts to reduce crime statewide.

Newsom said the deployments are an expansion of CHP efforts that the governor said have led to significant crime reductions over the past year in Bakersfield, Oakland and San Bernardino.

The governor's announcement highlighted that these new enforcement efforts will take place in San Diego, as well as Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, Central Valley, Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area regions.

Crime suppression teams "will saturate high-crime areas, target repeat offenders and seize illicit weapons and narcotics," the governor's office said.

"When the state and local communities work together strategically, public safety improves,'' Newsom said in a statement. "While the Trump administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them -- and delivering real results. With these new deployments, we're doubling down on these partnerships to build on progress and keep driving crime down."

The governor's office said the crime suppression teams will:

-- Identify and suppress criminal activity in high-crime areas through data and intelligence-led policing;

-- Conduct proactive enforcement operations designed to deter and disrupt organized crime;

-- Provide increased CHP visibility and presence in communities most impacted by crime;

-- Support local law enforcement by sharing intelligence, coordinating

enforcement, and assisting with investigations; and

-- Maintain strict accountability through structured leadership, clear reporting and operational oversight.

"These crime suppression teams will provide critical support to our local partners by focusing on crime where it happens most,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "By combining resources, intelligence, and personnel, we can better disrupt criminal activity and strengthen the safety and security of

communities across California."