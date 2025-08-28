Tip leads to shutdown of illegal gambling and unlicensed drug sales operation in Banning

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Banning law enforcement authorities announce they shut down an illicit gambling and drug sales operation at a smoke shop on Wednesday after receiving a tip from a citizen.

The tip led officers to Vape Town on West Ramsey Street, where they launched an investigation, uncovering the suspected illegal gambling and unlicensed sale of marijuana and other controlled substances.

After serving a search warrant, officers seized 48 pounds of marijuana and mushrooms, an illegal coin push gambling machine, and over $4,200 in illegal gambling funds.

Authorities report the operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, including Code Enforcement officers, who issued citations on the business after the search, the Fire Marshal, and the San Gorgonio Regional Gang Task Force.