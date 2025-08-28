Vehicle strikes power pole resulting in outage in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Several Southern California Edison customers were without electricity today after a vehicle hit a power pole in Palm Springs.

The outage was reported shortly before 5:40 a.m. Thursday in an area north of Avenue 20, east of Indian Avenue, south of Avenue 19 and west of Ruppert Street, according to SCE.

David Eisenhauer of SCE told City News Service that 35 customers were affected, and that power restorations were expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m.