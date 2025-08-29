Back-to-School Health: COVID-19 and Flu Guidance for Families

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -As students head back to classrooms across the Coachella Valley, parents are being reminded to take precautions to protect children from seasonal illnesses. With flu season approaching and COVID-19 still circulating, local health officials are offering guidance for families navigating the new school year.

The new Stratus variant of COVID-19 has seen a recent uptick in Southern California. Meanwhile, experts say it’s too early to predict the severity of this year’s flu season.

Laura Dyson, Director of Health Services for the Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD), emphasizes the importance of basic preventive measures. “Good hand washing and avoiding face-touching are two of the best ways to keep from getting sick,” Dyson said. The district follows state health department guidelines and encourages students with mild symptoms to attend school, while keeping children home if they have a fever, vomiting, or a contagious rash. Students who test positive for COVID-19 can return once they are fever-free.

Current federal regulations have changed COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. While vaccines were previously available to anyone six months and older, the FDA now limits updated shots to individuals 65 or older or children with serious health conditions. In contrast, the CDC recommends that everyone six months and older receive a flu vaccine, with few exceptions.

Distinguishing between a common cold, the flu, and COVID-19 can be difficult. Lindsey Valenzuela with Desert Oasis Healthcare recommends testing, especially for high-risk families. “Testing helps because for some people who are at high risk, it allows them the opportunity to be treated early for either COVID or the flu,” Valenzuela said. For those without high-risk conditions, she suggests waiting at least 24 hours after a fever breaks before returning to school.

Families can also access local resources, including mobile clinics offering care for flu and cold symptoms, often at low or no cost. Valenzuela urges maintaining good hygiene and staying up-to-date on vaccinations. “Wash your hands regularly, avoid crowds if you’re feeling ill, and get your flu shot. COVID vaccines will also soon be available locally,” she said.

Parents should note there are differences between federal COVID regulations and recommendations from some medical organizations. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends the latest updated COVID vaccine for all infants aged 6 to 23 months, not just those with high-risk conditions.