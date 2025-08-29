Skip to Content
Free adoptions at RivCo animal shelters continue through the last weekend in August

Riverside County Department of Animal Services
Published 6:06 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - This Labor Day weekend is the last weekend for Riverside County Department of Animal Services' (RCDAS) "Clear the Shelters" event offering free adoptions of dogs and cats.

RCDAS is waiving adoption fees at all RCDAS shelter locations during the final week of August in an effort to "Clear the Shelters: Unleash Your Superpower and Adopt a Hero."

The aim of the Clear the Shelters events have been successful - RCDAS says pets are "finding their forever homes with families showing up from far and wide."

RCDAS adds that over 1,000 dogs and 200 cats across all RivCo shelters are ready to go home with their new families. All adoptions include spay/neuter services, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchips and engraved ID tags.

RCDAS also offers a short-term foster option where people can foster a pet until they’re ready to fully commit. Staff are available on site to answer questions and match a pet that will fit the family’s lifestyle.

To view adoptable pets, visit www.rcdas.org/adoptable-pets. For hours and locations, visit www.rcdas.org.

Cynthia White

