Palm Springs to Host Annual Anti-Bullying Event in October

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A nonprofit will host its third annual anti-bullying event in Palm Springs this fall, offering education, support and family-friendly activities for the community.

Boo2Bullying will host "Kick Bullying to the Curb" from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Power Stadium in Sunrise Park, 1901 E. Baristo Road.

The free event will include informational booths from partner organizations and all-ages activities such as face-painting, a petting zoo presented by Mobile Zoo of Southern California and free hot dogs, organizers said.

The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

A community kickball game will follow at 6 p.m., featuring local leaders Shaka Gray and Connie Golds. Palm Springs native and "The Voice" contestant Steve Knill will perform the national anthem.

"Every child and every family deserves a safe and welcoming environment,'' Boo2Bullying founder Dimitri Halkidis said in a statement. "This event is more than a game -- it's a movement to create communities where kindness and inclusion win every time."

The event will coincide with National Coming Out Day, officials said.

"Mental health is enhanced when children and teens feel empowered, build their self-esteem and realize they are not alone,'' Halkidis said.

Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte, who plans to attend, said, "Palm Springs is proud to support Boo2Bullying and this joyful festival."

Halkidis founded the organization in 2011 after the suicide of a friend, building programs dedicated to fostering inclusive, bullying-free communities, according to the nonprofit.