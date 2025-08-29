Sneak Peak: FIND Food Bank’s Food Security Campus opening in September

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – FIND Food Bank has officially completed construction on its new Food Security Campus, designed to expand its capacity and improve operations. Distributing over 20 million pounds of food each year, FIND's original campus is over capacity.

The new facility offers relief, allowing for faster, more efficient food distribution and increased storage. This will be especially crucial during emergencies like natural disasters when food donations surge.

While the grand opening is set for September 27th, News Channel 3 is giving you an exclusive first look inside.