Woman arrested, accused of involvement in Rancho Mirage home burglary

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A 24-year-old Coachella woman is out on bail on Friday after her arrest for suspicion of stealing items in a Rancho Mirage home.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office Palm Desert Station reports that around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5th, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the residence on Via San Lucia, near DaVall Drive.

Through its investigation, the Palm Desert Station Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team found evidence that the victim was in the home at the time of the burglary, and later identified the Coachella woman as a suspect.

The City of Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team assisted in locating the suspect near Interstate 10 and Washington Street in Palm Desert on Thursday. Authorities say the 24-year-old was arrested and charged with residential burglary in the first degree. She was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The suspect was released on Friday on $35,000 bail.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office Palm Desert Station encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Deputy Paull at (760)- 836–1600.