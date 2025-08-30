Cabazon community hosts second candlelight vigil for Emmanuel Haro

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) – While Cabazon locals wait for more answers on the case of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, residents plan to hold a second vigil in support of his life and the grieving community.

Haro was first reporting missing two weeks ago, and residents first held a vigil just hours after his parents Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested at their home in Cabazon Aug. 22. The pair are now facing murder charges after originally reporting the baby missing.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened to Emmanuel Haro, but he is believed to be dead. The search for his remains continues.

Organizers of the Saturday night vigil wrote in a Facebook post the event for "love, peace and prayer" in support of Emmanuel Haro and to show "him that he deserves love and has a voice." The post also described how the community has been emotional impacted by the case and they are united in the cause.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the James Venable Community Park at 14580 Broadway Road in Cabazon. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with a prayer at 7 p.m.

