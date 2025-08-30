Cathedral City celebrates 100th anniversary

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City is blowing out the candles — turning 100.

City leaders are throwing a birthday party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday's celebration is happening at the Mary Pickford Theatre is D'Place.

The desert city received its first designated land marker back in 1925.

Officials will screen "Palm Springs Weekend," filmed in Cathedral City — along with a brand new documentary about the city's history.

Admission and refreshments are free.

Attendees will also get the chance to take home exclusive 100th anniversary swag to mark the big milestone.