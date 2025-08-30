Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City celebrates 100th anniversary

Cathedral City
By
New
Published 7:40 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)  - Cathedral City is blowing out the candles — turning 100.

City leaders are throwing a birthday party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday's celebration is happening at the Mary Pickford Theatre is D'Place.

The desert city received its first designated land marker back in 1925.

Officials will screen "Palm Springs Weekend," filmed in Cathedral City — along with a brand new documentary about the city's history.

Admission and refreshments are free.

Attendees will also get the chance to take home exclusive 100th anniversary swag to mark the big milestone.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content